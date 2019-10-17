Overview

Dr. Baaz Mishiev, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Mishiev works at Gastro Health - Cooper City in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.