Dr. Babac Vahabzadeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Babac Vahabzadeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Dr V is a brilliant dr who cares deeply about his patients. He is extremely knowledgeable in the area of HI issues. He listened to me when I told him I wanted to not be on a lot of meds and respected my wishes. He continues to stand by my side seeking ways to cure my colitis. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Babac Vahabzadeh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Washington University, St Louis
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
