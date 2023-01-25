See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Babacar Cisse, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Babacar Cisse, MD

Dr. Babacar Cisse, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Cisse works at Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cisse's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center
    1305 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Neurological Surgery
    525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glioma
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Mapping Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive and Navigational Procedure Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 25, 2023
    He is very knowledgeable and he listens and answers all my questions about the procedure. He believes in prayers and God. I’m so grateful for the successful surgery he did to me and for being an instrument of God for my healing! ????
    Teresa Camacho — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Babacar Cisse, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Wolof
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619292489
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Babacar Cisse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cisse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cisse has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cisse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cisse works at Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cisse’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cisse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cisse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cisse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cisse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

