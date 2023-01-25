Dr. Babacar Cisse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cisse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babacar Cisse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Babacar Cisse, MD
Dr. Babacar Cisse, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Cisse's Office Locations
Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center1305 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Neurological Surgery525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is very knowledgeable and he listens and answers all my questions about the procedure. He believes in prayers and God. I’m so grateful for the successful surgery he did to me and for being an instrument of God for my healing! ????
About Dr. Babacar Cisse, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic, French and Wolof
- 1619292489
