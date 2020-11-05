Dr. Babak Abai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Book an Appointment
Dr. Babak Abai, MD
Overview of Dr. Babak Abai, MD
Dr. Babak Abai, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Abai works at
Dr. Abai's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery111 S 11th St Ste 6210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abai?
Simply stated, Dr. Abai saved my life. On 11/16/19 Dr. Abai performed life saving surgery on my AAA which burst. I am living proof of his skill.
About Dr. Babak Abai, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1780883371
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- University Of California, Irvine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abai accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abai works at
208 patients have reviewed Dr. Abai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.