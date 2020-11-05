Overview of Dr. Babak Abai, MD

Dr. Babak Abai, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Abai works at Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.