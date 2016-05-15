See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Babak Abrishami, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Babak Abrishami, MD

Dr. Babak Abrishami, MD is a Pulmonologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abrishami's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 902, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 305, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 481-2211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Low Blood Oxygen Level

Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 15, 2016
My uncle is a patient of Dr, Abrishami and we have such faith and confidence in him as a doctor. He takes his time to answer any question we have and he is so personable and comforting. I am forever grateful for the excellent care he has given my uncle,
    Sherman Oaks, CA — May 15, 2016
    About Dr. Babak Abrishami, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972553576
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Babak Abrishami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrishami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abrishami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abrishami has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrishami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrishami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrishami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrishami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrishami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

