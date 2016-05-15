Overview of Dr. Babak Abrishami, MD

Dr. Babak Abrishami, MD is a Pulmonologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.