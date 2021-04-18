See All Podiatrists in West Covina, CA
Dr. Babak Alavynejad, MD

Podiatry
3.0 (10)
Map Pin Small West Covina, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Babak Alavynejad, MD

Dr. Babak Alavynejad, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in West Covina, CA. 

Dr. Alavynejad works at Babak Alavynejad DPM Inc in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alavynejad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ortho Engineering Inc
    741 S Orange Ave, West Covina, CA 91790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 338-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 18, 2021
    Dr. Alavynejad is the most knowledgeable and caring person I have ever met. You are blessed to have him as your doctor.
    — Apr 18, 2021
    About Dr. Babak Alavynejad, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003984436
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Babak Alavynejad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alavynejad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alavynejad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alavynejad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alavynejad works at Babak Alavynejad DPM Inc in West Covina, CA. View the full address on Dr. Alavynejad’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alavynejad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alavynejad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alavynejad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alavynejad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

