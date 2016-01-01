Overview of Dr. Babak Bina, DO

Dr. Babak Bina, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Bina works at KAISER PERMANENTE VALLEJO MEDICAL CENTER in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

