Dr. Babak Danesh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Babak Danesh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Danesh works at
Island Digestive Disease Consultants400 W Main St Ste 300, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 321-6400
Suffolk Anesthesia Services Pllc471 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 321-6400
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Dr Danesh is the BEST
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1306823786
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology
