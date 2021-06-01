Overview of Dr. Babak Edraki, MD

Dr. Babak Edraki, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.