Dr. Babak Etemad, MD
Overview
Dr. Babak Etemad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 53, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 476-8390
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have been experiencing GI discomfort for close to a year. I have seen several doctors and have had several diagnostic tests and have also had my gallbladder removed, yet the discomfort continued. I was eventually scheduled for an ERCP with Dr. Etemad. There were some malfunctions with equipment in the End suite which caused some delays. It would have been perfectly acceptable if Dr. Etemad chose to reschedule his cases but he did not. Rather he put his own needs aside and completed all of his cases. I was the last case and rather than meeting a tired and irritable doctor after such a frustrating day of delays, Dr. Etemad was not only apologetic for the delays, he was quite frankly one of the. kindest and endearing physicians I have ever met. He explained everything that would take place during the procedure, he made sure I was comfortable and prepared for the test. Im sure my procedure was not as severe as others, but Dr. Etemad made me feel as if I was just as important!
About Dr. Babak Etemad, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1942268057
Education & Certifications
- Grad U Penn
- Cleve Clin Found
- Cleve Clin Found
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
