Super Profile

Dr. Babak Etemad, MD

Gastroenterology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Babak Etemad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 53, Wynnewood, PA 19096 (484) 476-8390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Nov 18, 2022
    I have been experiencing GI discomfort for close to a year. I have seen several doctors and have had several diagnostic tests and have also had my gallbladder removed, yet the discomfort continued. I was eventually scheduled for an ERCP with Dr. Etemad. There were some malfunctions with equipment in the End suite which caused some delays. It would have been perfectly acceptable if Dr. Etemad chose to reschedule his cases but he did not. Rather he put his own needs aside and completed all of his cases. I was the last case and rather than meeting a tired and irritable doctor after such a frustrating day of delays, Dr. Etemad was not only apologetic for the delays, he was quite frankly one of the. kindest and endearing physicians I have ever met. He explained everything that would take place during the procedure, he made sure I was comfortable and prepared for the test. Im sure my procedure was not as severe as others, but Dr. Etemad made me feel as if I was just as important!
    Donna Neuman — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Babak Etemad, MD

    Gastroenterology
    34 years of experience
    English
    1942268057
    Education & Certifications

    Grad U Penn
    Cleve Clin Found
    Cleve Clin Found
    TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Babak Etemad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etemad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Etemad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Etemad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Etemad has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Etemad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Etemad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etemad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etemad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etemad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

