Dr. Babak Firoozi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with NYU Langone Medical Center



Dr. Firoozi works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.