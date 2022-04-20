Overview of Dr. Babak Givi, MD

Dr. Babak Givi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Givi works at Kenneth B Hymes MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.