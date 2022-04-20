Dr. Babak Givi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Givi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Givi, MD
Overview of Dr. Babak Givi, MD
Dr. Babak Givi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Givi works at
Dr. Givi's Office Locations
Kenneth B Hymes MD160 E 34th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-6655
Manhattan VA423 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 686-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr Givi with the highest possible stars ( five is not enough). He is a brilliant doctor and an amazing, kind and compassionate person.
About Dr. Babak Givi, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1689883449
Education & Certifications
- University Of Toronto (Univ. Health Network)
- OHSU Hospitals and Clinics
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Givi speaks Persian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Givi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Givi.
