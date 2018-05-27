Dr. Babak Jamasbi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamasbi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Jamasbi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Babak Jamasbi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Emeryville, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine.
Dr. Jamasbi works at
Locations
-
1
Pain and Rehabiliation Consultants1335 Stanford Ave, Emeryville, CA 94608 Directions (510) 647-5101
-
2
Pain & Rehabilitative Consultants Medical Group3075 Citrus Cir Ste 200, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (510) 647-5101
-
3
Baz Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center Inc.20100 Lake Chabot Rd Ste 2, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Directions (510) 647-5101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jamasbi?
Great bedside manner. Extremely thorough assessment and examination.
About Dr. Babak Jamasbi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1376637199
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U Hosp
- U Calif Irvine
- U MD
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamasbi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamasbi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamasbi works at
Dr. Jamasbi speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamasbi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamasbi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamasbi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamasbi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.