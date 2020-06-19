Overview of Dr. Babak Seyedahmadi, MD

Dr. Babak Seyedahmadi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Seyedahmadi works at EYE HEALTH SERVICES in East Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.