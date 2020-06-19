Dr. Babak Seyedahmadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seyedahmadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Seyedahmadi, MD
Overview of Dr. Babak Seyedahmadi, MD
Dr. Babak Seyedahmadi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Seyedahmadi works at
Dr. Seyedahmadi's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Health Services97 Libbey Industrial Pkwy Ste 203, East Weymouth, MA 02189 Directions (781) 331-3300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seyedahmadi?
Very pleased to meet with Dr. Jian for my emergency retinal appointment on 6/18/2020. Very calming, caring and thorough. I was very nervous about my eye. He explained everything clearly and by the time he had finished my exam I felt much calmer. The staff members at Eye Health Services who assisted Dr. Jian were excellent as well. Very impressed and very grateful indeed! Thank you Dr. Jian Seyedahmadi!
About Dr. Babak Seyedahmadi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1538262761
Education & Certifications
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seyedahmadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seyedahmadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seyedahmadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seyedahmadi works at
Dr. Seyedahmadi has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seyedahmadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Seyedahmadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seyedahmadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seyedahmadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seyedahmadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.