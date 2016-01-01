Dr. Kanani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babak Kanani, MD
Overview of Dr. Babak Kanani, MD
Dr. Babak Kanani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Novato, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kanani's Office Locations
Institute for Health & Healing 101 Rowland Way101 Rowland Way Ste 240, Novato, CA 94945 Directions (415) 461-9000
- 2 8 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 180CA, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 887-4660
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Babak Kanani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1023323813
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.