Dr. Babak Larian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Larian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Center for Multispecialty Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery9401 Wilshire Blvd Ste 650, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 461-0300
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
One of the very best!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1588697536
- UCLA Head and Neck Surgery
- UCLA Medical Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Larian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larian works at
Dr. Larian speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Larian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.