Dr. Babak Marefat, MD
Overview of Dr. Babak Marefat, MD
Dr. Babak Marefat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.
Dr. Marefat's Office Locations
Cotton O'Neil Ophthalmology823 SW Mulvane St Ste 220, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 354-9591
Hospital Affiliations
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first appointment was quite different from all other medical appointments I've had over the last several years. I have been through a lot of Dr. Offices and Med clinics and Hospital stays. The whole office experience with Dr. Marefat is like orchestrated chaos. I have to admit everyone in his office was professional and extremely courteous. Every aspect of my treatment was extra special. Dr. Marefats team of nurses and receptionist are Polite, show genuine concern and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Babak Marefat, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marefat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marefat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marefat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marefat has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marefat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Marefat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marefat.
