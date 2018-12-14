Overview of Dr. Babak Marefat, MD

Dr. Babak Marefat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.



Dr. Marefat works at Cotton O'Neil Ophthalmology in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.