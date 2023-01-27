See All General Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Babak Moeinolmolki, MD

General Surgery
24 years of experience

Dr. Babak Moeinolmolki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Encino Hospital Medical Center, Olympia Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Sherman Oaks Hospital.

Dr. Moeinolmolki works at Moein Surgical Arts in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Tower Foot & Ankle Surgery Inc.
    Tower Foot & Ankle Surgery Inc.
    2080 Century Park E Ste 1508, Los Angeles, CA 90067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Encino Hospital Medical Center
  • Olympia Medical Center
  • Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
  • Sherman Oaks Hospital

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Obesity

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 27, 2023
    The top medical professional in the field is Dr. Moein! Their cutting-edge facility is stunning and always such a pleasant experience. I was quite anxious about having my first gynecomastia surgery, but Dr. Moein took the time to address all of my concerns and guide me through the entire process. I adore the outcomes!
    About Dr. Babak Moeinolmolki, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Persian
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Babak Moeinolmolki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moeinolmolki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moeinolmolki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moeinolmolki works at Moein Surgical Arts in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Moeinolmolki’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Moeinolmolki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moeinolmolki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moeinolmolki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moeinolmolki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

