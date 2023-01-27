Overview

Dr. Babak Moeinolmolki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Encino Hospital Medical Center, Olympia Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Sherman Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Moeinolmolki works at Moein Surgical Arts in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.