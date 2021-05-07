Dr. Babak Navi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Navi, MD
Overview of Dr. Babak Navi, MD
Dr. Babak Navi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Navi works at
Dr. Navi's Office Locations
Stroke, Critical Care, and Neurohospitalist Program520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Knowledgable, thorough, thoughtful and interested.
About Dr. Babak Navi, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1508023953
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Navi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navi has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Navi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navi.
