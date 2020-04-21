Dr. Babak Rad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Rad, MD
Overview
Dr. Babak Rad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS510 Superior Ave Ste 200G, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 791-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rad was very clear in his evaluation of my complicated condition. His manner makes it easy to talk to. His concern about my wellbeing is strong. He made a recommendation that I go to USC since I have several doctors there. There I would have a team from several specialities. He call my primary doctor at USC and asked that he admit me immediately. Later after hours he called me to make sure that I got my admission to USC Keck hospital. I only know one other doctor who would do that.
About Dr. Babak Rad, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1821013046
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rad has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anoscopy and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rad speaks Arabic.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Rad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.