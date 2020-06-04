Overview

Dr. Babak Roshdieh, MD is a Dermatologist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine.



Dr. Roshdieh works at West Dermatology Rancho Mirage in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Boil, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.