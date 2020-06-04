Dr. Babak Roshdieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roshdieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Roshdieh, MD
Overview
Dr. Babak Roshdieh, MD is a Dermatologist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine.
Dr. Roshdieh works at
Locations
-
1
West Dermatology Rancho Mirage72785 Frank Sinatra Dr Ste 101, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 459-1420Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
West Dermatology Fresno6700 N 1st St Ste 131, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 500-4706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roshdieh?
The doctor is knowledgeable and personable. His staff Bree is also very helpful.
About Dr. Babak Roshdieh, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1275589723
Education & Certifications
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roshdieh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roshdieh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roshdieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roshdieh works at
Dr. Roshdieh has seen patients for Boil, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roshdieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roshdieh speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Roshdieh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roshdieh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roshdieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roshdieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.