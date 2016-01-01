See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Babak Rostami, MD

Internal Medicine
2.3 (3)
Overview of Dr. Babak Rostami, MD

Dr. Babak Rostami, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.

Dr. Rostami works at SAN JUDAS MEDICAL GROUP, Los Angeles, CA in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rostami's Office Locations

    San Judas Medical Group
    1080 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 957-8787

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Babak Rostami, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811188048
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rostami has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rostami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rostami works at SAN JUDAS MEDICAL GROUP, Los Angeles, CA in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rostami’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rostami. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rostami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rostami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rostami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

