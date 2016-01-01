Dr. Rostami has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babak Rostami, MD
Overview of Dr. Babak Rostami, MD
Dr. Babak Rostami, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.
Dr. Rostami works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rostami's Office Locations
-
1
San Judas Medical Group1080 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 Directions (323) 957-8787
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rostami?
About Dr. Babak Rostami, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1811188048
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rostami accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rostami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rostami works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rostami. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rostami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rostami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rostami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.