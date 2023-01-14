Dr. Babak Sadoughi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadoughi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Sadoughi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Babak Sadoughi, MD
Dr. Babak Sadoughi, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Pierre & Marie Curie, School Of Medicine, En Sorbonne|Pierre &amp; Marie Curie, School Of Medicine, En Sorbonne|Pierre &amp;amp; Marie Curie, School Of Medicine, En Sorbonne|U Pierre Et Marie Curie|U Pierre Et Marie Curie|U Pierre Et M and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery240 East 59th Street 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Sadoughi because of changes in my voice that concerned my husband, a physician. Dr. Sadoughi and his very helpful PA and voice therapist all attended me with warmth and generous patience. My throat was examined with a camera (a little painful, but gently done), and everyone seemed happy to tell me that there were no unusual findings, that the cause of my vocal changes were just age. Who wants to hear that? But so much better than all the other possibilities. I was given a referral for vocal therapy, which sounded possibly helpful. Couldn't recommend Dr. Sadoughi and his colleagues more highly. Thanks to you all.
About Dr. Babak Sadoughi, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, French, German and Persian
Education & Certifications
- New York Center For Voice and Swallowing Disorders|New York Center For Voice and Swallowing Disorders|New York Center For Voice and Swallowing Disorders|St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division|St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center At Roose
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Montefiore Medical Center
- Pierre & Marie Curie, School Of Medicine, En Sorbonne|Pierre &amp;amp; Marie Curie, School Of Medicine, En Sorbonne|Pierre &amp;amp;amp; Marie Curie, School Of Medicine, En Sorbonne|U Pierre Et Marie Curie|U Pierre Et Marie Curie|U Pierre Et M
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
