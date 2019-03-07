Overview of Dr. Babak Samimi, MD

Dr. Babak Samimi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital, Providence Saint John's Health Center and West Covina Medical Center.



Dr. Samimi works at Babak Samimi, MD in Glendale, CA with other offices in West Covina, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.