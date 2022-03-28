Dr. Babak Tousi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tousi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Tousi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Babak Tousi, MD
Dr. Babak Tousi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, OH. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. Tousi works at
Dr. Tousi's Office Locations
Northcoast Womens Health Inc.1450 Belle Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107 Directions (216) 521-2228
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-8602Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Medina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was so kind and caring with my mother. The doctor was amazing with us both. The social worker was outstanding
About Dr. Babak Tousi, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Persian
- 1720074495
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
