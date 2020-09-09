Overview of Dr. Babak Zamiri, MD

Dr. Babak Zamiri, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Zamiri works at Arthritis Medical Clinic in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.