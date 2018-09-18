Dr. Babar Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babar Ali, MD
Dr. Babar Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.
Choudry Ijaz and Ali P.A.11119 Rockville Pike Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 816-9000
Access and Vascular Restorative Medicine LLC10750 Columbia Pike Ste 220, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 816-9000
Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center11890 Healing Way, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (301) 816-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Thomas J Anthony MD9801 Georgia Ave Ste 116, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 593-7510
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Babar Ali, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
