Dr. Babar Bashir, MD
Overview of Dr. Babar Bashir, MD
Dr. Babar Bashir, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Quaid-E-Azam Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Bashir works at
Dr. Bashir's Office Locations
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 320A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Babar Bashir, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1073892626
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Quaid-E-Azam Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Bashir accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bashir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bashir, there are benefits to both methods.