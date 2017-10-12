Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babar Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Babar Rao, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Rao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rutgers Health-rwj Dermatology1 Worlds Fair Dr Ste 2400, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 235-7993
-
2
Rao Dermatology345 E 37th St Rm 317, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 949-0393Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
West Coast Skin and Cancer Medical Centerinc7055 N Fresno St Ste 310, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (212) 949-0393
-
4
American Skin & Cancer Center95 1st Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716 Directions (732) 872-2007
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
I've been seeing Dr. Rao for skin checks for years, a family member had melanoma which makes me worried. He looks at all of my moles with a magnifying device, and tells me which ones can just be watched and which ones need to be biopsied (which is a rare occasion). my husband now comes to him for skin checks also.
About Dr. Babar Rao, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1447275904
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University Ny Presby Hospital|UMDNJ
- Nyu
- Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.