Overview

Dr. Babatunde Adekola, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They graduated from Mayo Clinic and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Adekola works at North Memorial Health Pain Management Clinic in Robbinsdale, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.