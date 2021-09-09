Dr. Babatunde Adetunji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adetunji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babatunde Adetunji, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Babatunde Adetunji, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They completed their fellowship with NYU Medical Center
The Executive Center for Psychological Medicine707 White Horse Rd Ste C101, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 805-7751Monday10:00am - 2:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 2:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Absolutely the best....Both Dr. Adetunji and Dr Yemi Adetunji have cared for me for almost a decade now! They have stood by me through the good and bad times on my road to recovery. They know what it takes to become a successful sober person and they never gave up on me. They have encouraged and educated me, I wouldn't be this sober and happy without them! You will be in the very best of competent care, I recommend them highly with all of my confidence...
- Forensic Psychiatry
- English, Dutch, French and Yoruba
- NYU Medical Center
- Guy's Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Obafemi Awolowo University
- Addiction Medicine, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Adetunji speaks Dutch, French and Yoruba.
