Dr. Babatunde Adetunji, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
4.2 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Babatunde Adetunji, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They completed their fellowship with NYU Medical Center

Dr. Adetunji works at The Executive Center for Psychological Medicine in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Executive Center for Psychological Medicine
    707 White Horse Rd Ste C101, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 805-7751
    Monday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 09, 2021
    Absolutely the best....Both Dr. Adetunji and Dr Yemi Adetunji have cared for me for almost a decade now! They have stood by me through the good and bad times on my road to recovery. They know what it takes to become a successful sober person and they never gave up on me. They have encouraged and educated me, I wouldn't be this sober and happy without them! You will be in the very best of competent care, I recommend them highly with all of my confidence...
    Lisa A Eller — Sep 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Babatunde Adetunji, MD
    About Dr. Babatunde Adetunji, MD

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch, French and Yoruba
    Languages Spoken
    1326131699
    • 1326131699
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Guy's Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Internship
    Obafemi Awolowo University
    • Obafemi Awolowo University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Babatunde Adetunji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adetunji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adetunji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adetunji works at The Executive Center for Psychological Medicine in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Adetunji’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Adetunji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adetunji.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adetunji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adetunji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

