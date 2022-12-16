Overview

Dr. Babatunde Adeyefa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Adeyefa works at Allied Digestive Disease Center of Houston, PA in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.