Dr. Babatunde Adeyefa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adeyefa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babatunde Adeyefa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Babatunde Adeyefa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Adeyefa works at
Locations
-
1
Allied Digestive Disease Center of Houston, PA21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 425A, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (832) 912-4481
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adeyefa?
Dr. Adeyefa was personable as well as knowledgeable. He is a great physician, and I feel extremely comfortable under his care.
About Dr. Babatunde Adeyefa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1699940528
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston and Affiliated Hospitals
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adeyefa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adeyefa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adeyefa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adeyefa works at
Dr. Adeyefa has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adeyefa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Adeyefa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adeyefa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adeyefa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adeyefa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.