Geriatric Medicine
4.2 (5)
Overview of Dr. Babatunde Olumide, MD

Dr. Babatunde Olumide, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They graduated from University of Lagos College of Medicine in Lagos, Nigeria and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Olumide works at SSM Health in Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Obesity and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olumide's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SSM Health Outpatient Center
    711 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 300, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 669-2350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Obesity
Anxiety

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 05, 2021
I have been going to this medical office for 35+ years. My doctor retired, so this was my first visit with Dr. Olumide. He asked me a number of questions to get familiar with my medical history. I asked questions about 5 issues that I was concerned about and he answered thoroughly. He gave me a prescription that I asked for before leaving the office. I was very pleased with my appointment and will be returning in 6 months.
John Witt — Oct 05, 2021
About Dr. Babatunde Olumide, MD

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689771875
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Saint Agnes Healthcare
Internship
  • Saint Agnes Healthcare
Medical Education
  • University of Lagos College of Medicine in Lagos, Nigeria
Board Certifications
  • Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Olumide has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Olumide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Olumide works at SSM Health in Saint Charles, MO. View the full address on Dr. Olumide’s profile.

Dr. Olumide has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Obesity and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olumide on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Olumide. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olumide.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olumide, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olumide appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

