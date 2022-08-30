Overview of Dr. Babitha Nalluri, MD

Dr. Babitha Nalluri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Nalluri works at BABITHA NALLURI MD LTD in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.