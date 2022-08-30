Dr. Babitha Nalluri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nalluri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babitha Nalluri, MD
Overview of Dr. Babitha Nalluri, MD
Dr. Babitha Nalluri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Dr. Nalluri's Office Locations
Babitha Nalluri MD Ltd.7067 Tiffany Blvd Ste 220, Youngstown, OH 44514 Directions (330) 729-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot recommend Dr. Nalluri enough. I experienced a lot of anxiety during pregnancy as a result of a previous miscarriage and she was patient and answered all of my questions, and provided much needed reassurance. The ultrasound techs were great, and I had an excellent experience overall. My husband and I are so grateful to her for her kindness and care!
About Dr. Babitha Nalluri, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1518933563
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nalluri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nalluri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nalluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nalluri has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nalluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nalluri speaks Hindi.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Nalluri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nalluri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nalluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nalluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.