Dr. Babu Chithriki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PONDICHERRY UNIVERSITY / VINAYAKA MISSION'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Chithriki works at
Dr. Chithriki's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Care Florida LLC13241 Bartram Park Blvd Unit 1509, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 680-0055
-
2
East Georgia Regional Medical Center1499 Fair Rd, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 871-2000
-
3
Atlantic Smiles4131 University Blvd S Ste 10, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 680-0055
-
4
Emergency Department1900 Tebeau St, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 283-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best, so kind, he pays attention and answer all your questions.
About Dr. Babu Chithriki, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1437119054
Education & Certifications
- PONDICHERRY UNIVERSITY / VINAYAKA MISSION'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chithriki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chithriki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chithriki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chithriki works at
Dr. Chithriki has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chithriki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chithriki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chithriki.
