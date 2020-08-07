Overview of Dr. Babu Chithriki, MD

Dr. Babu Chithriki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PONDICHERRY UNIVERSITY / VINAYAKA MISSION'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Chithriki works at Women's Care Florida LLC in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Statesboro, GA and Waycross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.