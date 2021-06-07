Overview

Dr. Babu Eapen, MB BS is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Middleburg Heights, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Kottayam Med Coll, Kerala U and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Eapen works at Premier Physicians Centers in Middleburg Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.