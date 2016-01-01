Dr. Jasty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babu Jasty, MD
Overview
Dr. Babu Jasty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Babu Jasty, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1326031535
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jasty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jasty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jasty has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jasty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jasty speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jasty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jasty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jasty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jasty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.