Dr. Babubhai Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Babubhai Patel, MD
Dr. Babubhai Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Columbia Presbyterian Medical|Jersey City Medical Center
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Internal Medicine
2015 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10032
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was trying to avoid going to the ER; all to be referred back to a PCP. I'm very pleased that his practice accepts walk ins. Dr. Patel is compassionate, warming demeanor, he listens to your needs & provides good care. I left very satisfied. Will definitley be back & recommend others aswell
About Dr. Babubhai Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1659461416
Education & Certifications
Columbia Presbyterian Medical|Jersey City Medical Center
