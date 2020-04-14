Dr. Bhatti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babur Bhatti, MD
Overview of Dr. Babur Bhatti, MD
Dr. Babur Bhatti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Bhatti works at
Dr. Bhatti's Office Locations
-
1
River Point Behavioral Health6300 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 724-9202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatti?
I’ve been seeing psychiatrist for 30 years. Dr. Bhatti listens to past treatment success and failures and is very willing to try new treatments that could help the patient.
About Dr. Babur Bhatti, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1245525781
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatti works at
Dr. Bhatti has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.