Dr. Babur Lateef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lateef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babur Lateef, MD
Overview of Dr. Babur Lateef, MD
Dr. Babur Lateef, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lateef works at
Dr. Lateef's Office Locations
-
1
Aaron Figler O.d. & Associates P.c.14904 Jefferson Davis Hwy Ste 308, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 494-1766
- 2 9161 Liberia Ave Ste 405, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 686-4006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lateef?
Dr. Lateef is an astute gifted ophthalmologist. His bedside manner is refreshing, his precision in providing the diagnosis, plan forward with potential options allows the patient to make a decision with all the relevant facts. He restored my sight to a level I didn't know was possible. It was like being able to see for the first time. I am so grateful.
About Dr. Babur Lateef, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Panjabi and Urdu
- 1962499186
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lateef has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lateef accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lateef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lateef works at
Dr. Lateef has seen patients for Presbyopia, Astigmatism and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lateef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lateef speaks Panjabi and Urdu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lateef. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lateef.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lateef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lateef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.