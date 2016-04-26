See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Renton, WA
Dr. Baburaj Thankappan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Baburaj Thankappan, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.8 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Baburaj Thankappan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Renton, WA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clin Fdn, Cleveland Clin

Dr. Thankappan works at Valley Neuroscience Institute in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Epilepsy and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Neurophysiologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Emmanuel Martinez, MD
Dr. Emmanuel Martinez, MD
3.2 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Joy Zhao, MD
Dr. Joy Zhao, MD
3.6 (28)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center
    400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 690-3585
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:30pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Epilepsy
Insomnia
Sleep Apnea
Epilepsy
Insomnia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Thankappan?

    Apr 26, 2016
    Dr. Thankappan is thorough, patient and kind and his office staff are fantastic too!
    Tara G in Kent, WA — Apr 26, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Baburaj Thankappan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Baburaj Thankappan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Thankappan to family and friends

    Dr. Thankappan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Thankappan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Baburaj Thankappan, MD.

    About Dr. Baburaj Thankappan, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770752248
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clin Fdn, Cleveland Clin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Baburaj Thankappan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thankappan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thankappan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thankappan works at Valley Neuroscience Institute in Renton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Thankappan’s profile.

    Dr. Thankappan has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Epilepsy and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thankappan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thankappan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thankappan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thankappan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thankappan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Baburaj Thankappan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.