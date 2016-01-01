Dr. Babysarojah Ravindran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravindran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babysarojah Ravindran, MD
Overview of Dr. Babysarojah Ravindran, MD
Dr. Babysarojah Ravindran, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Dr. Ravindran's Office Locations
Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care5145 SELLERS RD, Shallotte, NC 28470 Directions (910) 754-4572
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Babysarojah Ravindran, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1265400394
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravindran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravindran accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravindran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravindran works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravindran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravindran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravindran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravindran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.