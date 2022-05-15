Dr. Bach Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bach Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bach Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Ivy Springs Medical Care Inc41680 Ivy St, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 677-2227
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband and I have been patients with Dr. Nguyen since 2009. We were one of his first patients and have referred many others to his practice. Dr. Nguyen is very knowledgeable which he increases by working at an emergency clinic in his off-hours. He is a caring clinician that takes the necessary time to evaluate your concerns and provide the best possible medical treatment.
About Dr. Bach Nguyen, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1427076546
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Ross University School of Medicine
- University Of California, Irvine
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.