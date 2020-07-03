See All Hematologists in Independence, OH
Dr. Bachar Dergham, MD

Hematology & Oncology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bachar Dergham, MD

Dr. Bachar Dergham, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tishreen, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital, Marymount Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.

Dr. Dergham works at Independence Family Health Center in Independence, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Pancytopenia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dergham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Independence Family Health Center
    Crown Center Ii 5001 Rd Fl 1, Independence, OH 44131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0378

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Pancytopenia
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Pancytopenia
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 03, 2020
    I’ve been under his care for 17 years. He’s thorough, has a great bedside manner, and is great at explaining things without being condescending. I would recommend him so highly!
    VS — Jul 03, 2020
    About Dr. Bachar Dergham, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1013016930
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn|Mt Sinai Med Center
    • University Of Tishreen, Faculty Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Hillcrest Hospital
    • Marymount Hospital
    • South Pointe Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bachar Dergham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dergham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dergham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dergham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dergham works at Independence Family Health Center in Independence, OH. View the full address on Dr. Dergham’s profile.

    Dr. Dergham has seen patients for Anemia, Pancytopenia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dergham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dergham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dergham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dergham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dergham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

