Overview of Dr. Bachar Dergham, MD

Dr. Bachar Dergham, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tishreen, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital, Marymount Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.



Dr. Dergham works at Independence Family Health Center in Independence, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Pancytopenia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.