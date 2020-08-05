Dr. Kurdi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bachar Kurdi, MD
Overview
Dr. Bachar Kurdi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Bachar Kurdi MD Medical Corp.11100 Warner Ave Ste 254, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 546-5967
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kurdi is fantastic!! Angela works the front desk and hold down a lot of other responsibilities. I think she is just misunderstood, she has the best interest of the Doctor and Patients as her top priority!!
About Dr. Bachar Kurdi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1750483327
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
