Overview

Dr. Bacharanianda Muthappa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clarksville, TX. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Muthappa works at Muthappa Family Medicine in Clarksville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.