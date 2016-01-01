Dr. Alobeid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bachir Alobeid, MD
Overview of Dr. Bachir Alobeid, MD
Dr. Bachir Alobeid, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University Of Damascus Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Alobeid works at
Dr. Alobeid's Office Locations
-
1
Presbyterian Hospital622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alobeid?
About Dr. Bachir Alobeid, MD
- Hematology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1447387857
Education & Certifications
- University Of Damascus Faculty Of Medicine
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alobeid works at
Dr. Alobeid has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alobeid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alobeid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alobeid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.