Overview of Dr. Bachir Sakr, MD

Dr. Bachir Sakr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Sakr works at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI and Fall River, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.