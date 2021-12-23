Overview of Dr. Badar Anwar, MD

Dr. Badar Anwar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Anwar works at Anthem Medical Center in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.