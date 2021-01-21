Dr. Badar Jan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Badar Jan, MD
Overview of Dr. Badar Jan, MD
Dr. Badar Jan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Jan's Office Locations
Aesthetic Surgery Associates250 Cetronia Rd Ste 301, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 437-2378
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m lucky to have found Dr. Jan. His personal caring, thoughtfulness, focus on my situation and my resulting surgery could not have been better. He truly shows care and goes about his day as if no one but me matters. I would (and have) recommended him to family and close friends. His results are amazing.
About Dr. Badar Jan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1245560192
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Houston
- UMDNJ-RWJUH
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
